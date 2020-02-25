Prescott proclamation affirms support for Second Amendment

It stopped short of the “Sanctuary City” designation that many Second Amendment advocates in the community wanted, but the Prescott City Council affirmed its commitment to protecting the right to bear arms this week.

During the council’s voting session on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Mayor Greg Mengarelli read a proclamation that he had placed on the agenda, stating that while the council is committed to the entirety of the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions, council members “hold dear the fundamental and individual right of the people to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”

The proclamation came two weeks after the council tabled a resolution that would have designated Prescott a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City.”

At that time, several council members said they would prefer to show the city’s support for the amendment in a different way.

Mengarelli said he chose to bring the proclamation forward because he felt it was important to reaffirm the oath that council members took to defend the U.S. Constitution — especially in light of state legislation that he said appears to undermine the right to bear arms.

After the mayor read the proclamation, Councilman Phil Goode, who had proposed the earlier resolution for the “Sanctuary City” designation, said that although he would have preferred a stronger message, he does not oppose the proclamation.

City officials have referred to Senate Bill 1625 as an example of proposed state laws that could undermine the Second Amendment.

The bill proposes banning “the unlawful manufacture, import, possession, purchase, sale or transfer of assault weapons or large-capacity magazines.”

Goode said Tuesday that although the bill he was most concerned about has not advanced in the legislative process and does not appear on its way to being approved, he maintained that it was important for the city to continue its efforts to protect against such laws.

Along with reaffirming the city’s commitment to the Second Amendment, the proclamation adds that the council would use its resources, “including, but not limited to, its legislative lobbyist, to oppose any proposed legislation that would infringe upon our citizenry’s right as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”

On Tuesday, Mengarelli reported that he had just spoken that morning with city lobbyist Barry Aarons, who had assured him that he was monitoring any state bills that might infringe on the rights of the Second Amendment.

“This is very important to all of us,” Mengarelli said after reading the proclamation.

At the council’s Feb. 11 meeting, interested residents packed the council chambers, and more than 30 people spoke — both for and against the city action.

For this week’s proclamation, Mengarelli had reported beforehand that no public comment would be allowed, although the council members could speak if they wished.

No one from the audience asked to speak about the proclamation, and only Goode chose to speak from the council.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.