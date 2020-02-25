Pets in need: Wall-E

Meet Wall-E, an approximately 10 1/2 year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix.

Wall-E is looking for his new home. He is house-trained, good with kids, and good with other dogs.

Wall-E has an energetic, outgoing personality and is very friendly. He is, however, an escape artist and requires a home with a secure yard.

If you would like to meet Wall-E please stop by the shelter located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.