Obituary notice: Lyle Gene Ambler
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 9:53 p.m.
The Reverend Father Lyle Gene Ambler, assisting priest (retired), age 90, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
