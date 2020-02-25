Obituary notice: Frank X. Rectenwald
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 9:56 p.m.
Frank X. Rectenwald, age 96, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Chino Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation, in Chino Valley, is in charge of the arrangements.
