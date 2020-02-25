Obituary notice: Cynthia Ann Sciacca
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 9:55 p.m.
Cynthia Ann Sciacca, age 66, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on February 21, 2020 in Prescott. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
