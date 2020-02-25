Obituary: Don K. Neve

Don K. Neve, 84 years, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away February 18, 2020. Born March 5, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska. A graduate of Phoenix Union High School in 1953, going on to college at Arizona State University, graduating with an Engineering Degree in 1957. Survived by his wife, Cindy; his daughters, Kim Graf (Bob), Mandy Neuheisel; his grandchildren, Trevor, Adam, Brandon, Chelsea and Jackie and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Zane. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.





