Letter: Prescott airport

Editor: I have read with great interest the last few articles about the Prescott airport and our local air service. One point that was brought up was that our airport is only capturing about 4% of local air travelers. I have used our current Skywest, DBA United Airlines, service a couple of times shortly after their service began and greatly enjoyed the convenience at a competitive cost. I have made several trips over the last year and have several more planned this year, but I find that the airfares from Prescott are not very competitive with Phoenix. As an example, my wife and I have a trip planned to Indianapolis in May. The BEST airfare available from Prescott is about $1,500. The airfare from Phoenix is about $700. Their prices started out very competitive, but have become very overpriced recently. If the want a bigger market share, perhaps they should look at reducing their prices so they are more competitive with Phoenix. Convenience is great, but not at any price!

Gary Duemling

Prescott