Letter: Loyalty Trumps all virtues?

Editor: Simply stated, one can say that President Trump’s sole virtue he admires is loyalty. No other virtue comes close to the importance of loyalty.

The ethical conundrum is, however, that loyalty is not a “stand-alone virtue.” Loyalty is only a virtue if linked with other virtues. Loyalty to any person is only virtuous if the person you are loyal to is virtuous. If you are loyal to your mafia Don or your criminal gang members, perhaps you may be loyal ... but are you virtuous?

President Trump does not believe this. Many of Trump supporters most likely have a similar mindset. They will protect their family even if a family member has committed a horrendous crime. Personally, I could not support a family member who committed a crime because I tend to value ethics, morals, truth, honesty and other virtues a great deal higher than I do loyalty. ... and when I do consider loyalty, it is never freestanding blind loyalty.

I am a Republican who absolutely does NOT support Trump. I do not consider myself disloyal…. I consider myself loyal to other virtues…. Many of which are totally lacking in our current GOP leadership.

Patrick Leyden

Prescott