Kids can put their imaginations to work at the ‘LEGO Build Hour,’ Feb. 27
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 12:23 p.m.
Children ages 5 and up can put their imaginations to work at the "LEGO Build Hour" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
LEGOs and a lot of space will be provided by the library, so just bring your imagination and enthusiasm.
This is a free event for ages 5 and up, presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information, call 928-777-1537 or e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
