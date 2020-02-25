Improvement plans in place for Chino Valley Community Center

The area around the Chino Valley Community Center and Community Center Park is dirty, dusty, an eyesore and it need some attention, said Community Services Director Scott Bruner at the Tuesday, Feb. 18, Chino Valley Town Council study session.

A master plan for the area has been put together and includes a drainage plan as well as parking lot improvements, said Assistant Community Services Director Cindy Thomas.

“The parking lot at the community center is pretty nil at this point,” Thomas said. “At any given time, whether it’s little league or soccer or fireworks, the parking lot is used quite extensively. It does need help.”

Right now, it’s a dirt parking lot, she said with Public Works Director Frank Marbury adding that dirt parking lots are bad for the environment.

Community Services staff put a lot of time and effort into the master plan which could be in the area of $900,000 when it’s all said and done, said Finance Director Joe Duffy.

That money will come out of the General Fund, Duffy said. However, it doesn’t need to be done all at once and could take three, 5 or even 10 years, he said.

“If we can slowly do this a little bit and a little bit through the years, then the financial impact shouldn’t be too bad,” Bruner said. “With this Community Center master plan, it’s just gradual improvements through the years and if we can’t do some of them some years we won’t. That simple.”

The reason the area is the way it is right now is because it’s unfinished, he said. When it was being built more than 10 years ago, there came a point where the end of the budget for the project was reached and work was halted.

This master plan is coming back and finishing it, he said.