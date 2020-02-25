OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Improvement plans in place for Chino Valley Community Center

The area around the Chino Valley Community Center and Community Center Park needs some attention, Community Services Director Scott Bruner said at the Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Chino Valley Town Council Meeting. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

The area around the Chino Valley Community Center and Community Center Park needs some attention, Community Services Director Scott Bruner said at the Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Chino Valley Town Council Meeting. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:10 p.m.

The area around the Chino Valley Community Center and Community Center Park is dirty, dusty, an eyesore and it need some attention, said Community Services Director Scott Bruner at the Tuesday, Feb. 18, Chino Valley Town Council study session.

A master plan for the area has been put together and includes a drainage plan as well as parking lot improvements, said Assistant Community Services Director Cindy Thomas.

“The parking lot at the community center is pretty nil at this point,” Thomas said. “At any given time, whether it’s little league or soccer or fireworks, the parking lot is used quite extensively. It does need help.”

Right now, it’s a dirt parking lot, she said with Public Works Director Frank Marbury adding that dirt parking lots are bad for the environment.

Community Services staff put a lot of time and effort into the master plan which could be in the area of $900,000 when it’s all said and done, said Finance Director Joe Duffy.

That money will come out of the General Fund, Duffy said. However, it doesn’t need to be done all at once and could take three, 5 or even 10 years, he said.

“If we can slowly do this a little bit and a little bit through the years, then the financial impact shouldn’t be too bad,” Bruner said. “With this Community Center master plan, it’s just gradual improvements through the years and if we can’t do some of them some years we won’t. That simple.”

The reason the area is the way it is right now is because it’s unfinished, he said. When it was being built more than 10 years ago, there came a point where the end of the budget for the project was reached and work was halted.

This master plan is coming back and finishing it, he said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Council decision on ball field lighting postponed
Town approves $20,000 transfer to complete Memory Park project
Town could raise aquatic center fees
Library and parks closure would impact residents
Library, parks closures would impact residents
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries