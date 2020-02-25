HUSD Teacher of the Month: Lindsey Buckle

Rigor, relevance, and relationships. These are the buzz words of education. Today it is each teacher’s responsibility to teach content in a way that his or her students will make a connection. Lindsey has served the Humboldt Unified School District for the past five and a half years as a math instructor at Bradshaw Mountain High School and Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

At BMHS she has taught Algebra, Geometry and AP Statistics. Her AP Statistics course is one of our AP courses offered for our seniors who are planning on attending college. Lindsey’s excellence in instruction, coupled with her leadership skills, makes her a vital part of not only the math department, but the entire educational community as a whole.

Lindsey Buckle not only creates a dynamic learning environment based on student achievement through real-life application, she also has the innate ability to push students to their fullest potential. Regardless if it is one of her freshman in her Algebra 1B class or one of her seniors in her AP Statistics class, she motivates them the same. She consistently provides high-quality, engaging instruction that prepares her students to be successful participants within our community. The level of rigor in her class rivals any Advanced Placement course offered. Though Lindsey entered education later in her career, her teaching pedagogy is unparalleled, and her exemplary performance in the classroom has earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and administrators.

Lindsey has stretched her influence across the Bradshaw Mountain campus and HUSD in a myriad of ways. One example is how Lindsey has led her Interact Club to be one of the biggest service organizations on campus. Twice a year you will find Lindsey sponsoring a trip to the valley where her Interact students can be found collecting crutches for Africa or boxing food for the Feed My Starving Kids campaign. Lindsey has also been involved as a member of the RTI Committee where she is in year two of implementing standards based grading in her classroom. With our current SIS this has been quite an endeavor but Lindsey has remained a positive influence on the committee and on campus. She is an integral part of the math department as a content lead, a member of the math cadre and she can be counted on every year to escort our students to the math league competition.

Lindsey’s oldest son, Andrew is a Bradshaw Mountain graduate in 2019. Her youngest son, Ryan is a sophomore and her husband, Jody Buckle is in his 2nd year as the Director of the Food and Nutrition Department.

Lindsey Buckle is truly an exemplary teacher whose influence is felt by our students, staff, and community. She displays outstanding strengths as an educator, character attributes as a teacher leader, and selflessness as a community member. This was proven by our staff as they nominated and voted for Lindsey to be our teacher HUSD VIP. It is my honor to introduce Lindsey Buckle as Bradshaw Mountain High School’s teacher HUSD VIP.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.