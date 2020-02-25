HUSD Student of the Week: Mikah
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 5:39 p.m.
Congratulations to Mikah from Humboldt Elementary for being this week’s HUSD Student of the Week.
Mikah is a hard working and conscientious student. He is respectful, responsible and kind to others. His sweet and fun personality is appreciated by everyone!
Information provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.
