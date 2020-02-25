Hamilton: Sanders will divvy up championships evenly

HOLLYWOOD — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on one rape charge in New York Monday and taken off to jail to await sentencing. The movie mogul was friends with the Clintons and Donald Trump, as well as the Royal Family. So allow me to be the first to say that Harvey Weinstein did NOT commit suicide.

The Democratic Party presidential primary race switched from Nevada to South Carolina this week. Each region of the nation has different needs. This week Bernie Sanders promises that if he’s elected, he’ll take some of Alabama’s National Championships and give them to South Carolina.

Clint Eastwood surprised many in the political world Sunday by announcing he was endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president. On the same day, Chuck Norris endorsed President Trump but that is NOT going to affect my vote. The last time I listened to Chuck Norris, I got stuck with a Total Gym.

Bernie Sanders gave an interview to CBS’ 60 Minutes Sunday in which he tried to soft-pedal the negative impact of socialism on America if he becomes president. Bernie assured the country that he’s the unifier who will bring us all together. He has the gulag already picked out.

Bernie Sanders conceded on 60 Minutes Sunday that the campaign trail can get a little crazy at times. Last week topless women protestors leaped on the stage during his speech to protest the dairy industry. At first it was thought to be an attempt on Bernie’s life, given his recent heart attack.

President Trump addressed India in the world’s largest cricket stadium Monday, then saw the Taj Mahal. The state visit really stepped on the Democratic primary. It provided quite a contrast, Donald Trump being cheered by 125,000 Indians and Mike Bloomberg getting scalped by Liz Warren.

President Trump, following his welcoming speech, started negotiating a trade deal with India’s prime minister Tuesday. That morning, his Indian hosts gave Trump a tour of the nation’s most famous tourist sites and shrines. When Trump saw the Taj Mahal he declared bankruptcy out of habit.

Michael Bloomberg used massive TV ad spending to meet all six requirements to participate in last night’s debate in South Carolina. He’s determined to make his mark with the South Carolina voters. His campaign letters are delivered to each home by the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Prize Patrol.

The South Carolina primary has Mayor Pete and Liz Warren striving to remain contenders in the Democratic race. Mayor Pete was praised Sunday for helping a 9-year-old boy come out as gay. In response, Elizabeth Warren went in and out of a 7-Eleven buying firewater for teenage boys.

The U.S. Olympic Committee met with President Trump last week in Los Angeles in its bid to host the next games in 2024.

There’s enough drama already around this year’s Summer Games. This news in from the World Health Organization — the Olympic Games in Tokyo have just gone viral.

The Wall Street Journal blamed business uncertainty over the coronavirus for the 1,000-point drop in the Dow Jones on Wall Street Monday. It could end up affecting movie-making. Warner Brothers is considering shooting a remake of Zorro, only this time the mask is over his mouth.

Daredevil Mad Mike Hughes took off in his homemade steam-powered rocket strapped to his back in a quest to prove that the world is flat Saturday. Things didn’t go exactly as planned in the air. The parachute opened without him in it, the result being the Earth is round and Mad Mike is flat.

German police seized thousands of orange ecstasy tablets with Trump’s face on them. Doctors say it makes you feel giddy, all-powerful, sexually aroused and teeth-clenching and temperamental.

It appears that Nancy Pelosi has switched from Botox to ecstasy tablets with Trump’s picture on them.

