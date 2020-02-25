Enjoy the fun story "Matilda: The Musical," Feb. 27-29
Updated as of Tuesday, February 25, 2020 12:25 PM
Enjoy this fun story "Matilda: The Musical," told on stage by the Park Avenue Theater performers at the Elks Theater & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.
Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous kid power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
Show dates and times:
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
