Enjoy the fun story "Matilda: The Musical," Feb. 27-29

Enjoy this fun story "Matilda: The Musical," told on stage by the Park Avenue Theater performers at the Elks Theater & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous kid power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Show dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

