Editorial: Sentencing reform bill a good start

HB2808, approved by the House Judiciary Committee last Wednesday, is a good start toward sentencing reform in Arizona.

The bill, sponsored by Reb. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, would allow inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes to be released from prison after completing 65% of their sentence rather than the current 85%. This reduction would come with a big condition; inmates would have to complete a major self-improvement program or, at the very least, participate in a specified work program for at least six months. In other words, it would take the “good behavior” standard a step further.

Nonviolent inmates, according to the bill, would include those not convicted of a sexual offense or violent crime, be classified by the state department of corrections as a low risk to the community, not have been found to have violated any violent rule during the period of incarceration or in violation of any rule in the previous six months.

The services offered to inmates, according to the bill, would include psychoeducational counseling, including substance-abuse treatment, anger management, and cognitive behavioral therapy, parenting skills and family unification training, further education and job placement skills.



Rep. John Allen, R-Scottsdale, is correct to insist that the bill include a provision that simply completing a literacy program would not qualify an inmate for early release. The bill would require that eligible inmates are reading at least at an eighth-grade level.

As Molly Gill, vice president of policy for the organization Families Against Maximum Sentences points out, similar programs have worked in other areas, and people respond to the proposed incentive for sentence reduction.

Makes sense. While prison is a penalty for breaking the law, it should also provide opportunities for nonviolent inmates to improve themselves and return to society as productive members. This bill would provide such an opportunity.

Barry Arons of the American Friends Service Committee correctly states, “We think staying in prison longer if you are ready and prepared to return to society, become a productive member of society, is contrary to the principles of rehabilitation.”

Nonviolent offenders have often simply made bad choices, and are not necessarily the threat to society that other prisoners are. They deserve an opportunity to earn a reduced sentence while improving themselves.

The Judiciary Committee vote on the bill was unanimous. Hopefully its progress remains full speed ahead.

— The Daily Courier