Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 25
Come have 'Coffee With The K-9,' Thursday, Feb. 27

It’s your chance to pet Blue, Benny and the other K-9's from the Prescott Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at the first ever Coffee with a K-9 at the Espresso Barn, 1301 E. Gurley St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:09 a.m.

The Prescott Police Department presents its first ever "Coffee With The K-9" at the Espresso Barn, 1301 E. Gurley St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

It’s your chance to pet Blue, Benny and the other K-9's from the Prescott Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Come and spend time together, ask questions, voice concerns and learn about the great work our K-9’s do in our community.

You will also be able to purchase t-shirts for $20 and K-9 patches for $5. Proceeds will help fund K-9 unit equipment, training and other much-needed items.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

The Espresso Barn

