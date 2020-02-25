Come have 'Coffee With The K-9,' Thursday, Feb. 27
The Prescott Police Department presents its first ever "Coffee With The K-9" at the Espresso Barn, 1301 E. Gurley St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
It’s your chance to pet Blue, Benny and the other K-9's from the Prescott Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Come and spend time together, ask questions, voice concerns and learn about the great work our K-9’s do in our community.
You will also be able to purchase t-shirts for $20 and K-9 patches for $5. Proceeds will help fund K-9 unit equipment, training and other much-needed items.
