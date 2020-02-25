Arizona senators reject Ducey’s proposed tax break for military pensions

PHOENIX — State senators on Tuesday rejected the one tax break sought by Gov. Doug Ducey in his State of the State speech.

Four Republicans lined up with the 13 Senate Democrats to quash the idea of exempting military pensions from the state’s income tax.

None of the Republicans explained their decision during the vote. But Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler is pushing an alternate set of tax breaks, ones that would give broader relief to individuals and businesses.

“I generally oppose carve outs,’’ he told Capitol Media Services after the vote.

Sen. David Farnsworth, of Mesa expressed similar sentiments.

“When we make policies they need to be broad and affect everybody," he said. “Any time we carve out any segment it shifts the load to everyone else."

Ducey press aide Patrick Ptak said his boss is not deterred by Tuesday’s vote — or the fact that four members of his own party refused to go along.

“Because this is included in the governor’s budget package, our expectation is that it will be enacted as part of the final budget rather than as a stand-alone bill,’’ he said.

Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Bill DeKemper of Prescott said he hadn’t given much thought to the proposal, but had it passed, he certainly would have appreciated the gesture. But he is not disappointed that the measure did not get the votes.

He said he is quite satisfied with the benefits he does receive as a military veteran.

As an Arizona taxpayer, DeKemper said he understands “you need taxes to make things happen, and so I don’t have any problem with vets paying their fair share.”

DeKemper is the department chairman and instructor for Prescott High School’s AFJROTC program.

Tuesday’s vote is the second setback in a week for the governor in getting the priorities from his State of the State speech enacted.

Late last week Ducey had to give up on his call for lawmakers to put a provision into the Arizona Constitution forbidding cities from having policies which preclude law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials. The governor found himself not only short of votes but facing opposition from the business community concerned about how putting such a measure on the November ballot would affect the state’s image and its ability to land conventions and conferences.

Arizona law currently exempts the first $3,500 of any military pension from state income tax. Ducey proposed removing that cap entirely — at a cost to the state of $43 million a year — calling it a matter of economic development.

“We have a goal: to make Arizona home base for veterans everywhere in the country,’’ he said.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu, who retired from the Marines after more than 20 years, echoed that theme Tuesday in trying to line up the votes for SB 1237.

“This encourages these vets to stay here, lay down roots, move and escape from other crazy states like what I did from California,’’ he said.

Reporter Nanci Hutson contributed to this story.

And Borrelli said this isn’t necessarily a net loss of taxes to the state.

“I bought a house,’’ he said.

“I paid property taxes which goes to my local school,’’ Borrelli continued. “Everything I spent was taxed and went to the local community and even to the state’’ in sales taxes.

But Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, D-Green Valley, said she doesn’t see it that way.

In fact, she argued, cutting revenues actually can work against those who have retired from the military. She said that means less money going into the education of people who will provide them the health care they will need.

“That is really more important to me that they have someone to take care of them,’’ Dalessandro said.