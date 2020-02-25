OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7-in-7: 'God's Favorite,' Lee Brice, Gunhild Carling

International instrumental sensation Gunhild Carling is performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1. (Courtney Dodge/Courtesy)

International instrumental sensation Gunhild Carling is performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1. (Courtney Dodge/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 7:32 p.m.

From Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite” at the Prescott Center for the Arts to Lee Brice at the Findlay Toyota Center to Gunhild Carling at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, there’s a lot to check out over the next week in the Quad Cities.

1 – Watch Neil Simon’s contemporary morality tale “God’s Favorite” on the main stage of Prescott Center for the Arts. There are nine performances.

Directed by Frank Malle, the show features Benjamin, a modern-day “Job,” who has a demanding wife, ungrateful children and wisecracking household employees, but just when it seems like things can’t get any worse, he is visited by a messenger from God whose mission is to test his faith.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29, and Thursday through Friday, March 5-7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St.

2 – Listen to the Elden Brass Quintent at the next Fridays with AZ Phil event Friday, Feb. 28, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third-floor Crystal Hall.

The faculty brass quintet at Northern Arizona University, the ensemble performs a wide variety of musical styles including modern masterworks, jazz arrangements and pops programs. The group consists of Dr. Stephen Dunn (trumpet), Cindy Gould (principal trumpet of the Arizona Philharmonic), Nancy Sullivan (French horn), David Vining (trombone) and Dr. Benjamin Ordaz (tuba).

Seating is limited for the 5:30 p.m. show which also includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tickets are $45 for a single seat, $85 for a pair of adjacent seats or $160 for a table of four seats, available online at www.azphil.org/concerts.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

3 – Head to the Findlay Toyota Center Friday evening Feb. 28, for a concert by country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice with special guest Lindsay El.

A craftsman who found early success writing for established artists such as Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw, Brice released his debut album in 2009 and set a record as the longest-charting song in its history. His 2013 song “I Drive Your Truck” won Song of the Year at the CMA and ACM Awards and earned rave reviews from NPR to Country Weekly.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $40.50 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

4 - Hear some cowboy poetry and campfire music as the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society presents “An Evening of Cowboy Poetry & Campfire Music” at Little Dealer Little Prices in Prescott Valley Saturday, Feb. 29.

The 6:30 p.m. event includes music and poetry by Will Play for Hay, Rusty Pistols Reloaded and Don Fernwalt, president of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and free for kids 12 and younger, available in advance at www.dhhmuseum.org or at Gifts and Games at Humboldt Station, 2375 Highway 69 or by mailing a check to PO Box 85 in Humboldt. There will be free popcorn, coffee, cocoa and water.

Little Dealer Little Prices is located at 2757 N. Truwood Dr.

5 – See Trio Del Fuego and baritone Philip Dixon presenting a concert of contemporary and traditional repertoire and American Folk Music at Trinity Presbyterian Church Saturday, Feb. 29.

The 3 p.m. concert features Flagstaff and Phoenix musicians Kimberly Sullivan on viola, Sarah Walder on cello and Glenn Stallcop on double bass. Their creative energy has coalesced into a unique repertoire that highlights their musical, compositional and improvisational talents.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for youth.

Trinity Presbyterian Church is located at 6:30 Park Ave., Prescott

6 – Find everything you need for the perfect wedding at the Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo at the Hassayampa Inn Sunday, March 1.

The event will have some of the best services and products for dream weddings including music, food samples, photography, coordinators, floral, rentals, cake samples, wedding gowns and more.

The largest wedding expo in Northern Arizona, the free event begins at 10 a.m. and is presented by StarStruck Event Planning.

For more information, visit www.prescottbridalaffaireexpo.com. The Hassayampa Inn is located at 122 E. Gurley St.

7 – Get a musical sensation when Swedish singing and instrumentalist sensation Gunhild Carling comes to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1.

Presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, Carling is an instrumentalist like few others, playing at least 25 instruments proficiently including trumpet, trombone, piano, harp, string bass, recorder and bagpipe.

Backed up by Arizona-based musicians, fronted by Khris Dodge, Carling will sing, dance and play a variety of instruments at the 3 p.m. show.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

International instrumentalist Gunhild Carling
At a Glance: See Lee Brice at Findlay Toyota Center
Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 21-March 1, 2020
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of March 18
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of March 4
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries