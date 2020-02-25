7-in-7: 'God's Favorite,' Lee Brice, Gunhild Carling

From Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite” at the Prescott Center for the Arts to Lee Brice at the Findlay Toyota Center to Gunhild Carling at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, there’s a lot to check out over the next week in the Quad Cities.

1 – Watch Neil Simon’s contemporary morality tale “God’s Favorite” on the main stage of Prescott Center for the Arts. There are nine performances.

Directed by Frank Malle, the show features Benjamin, a modern-day “Job,” who has a demanding wife, ungrateful children and wisecracking household employees, but just when it seems like things can’t get any worse, he is visited by a messenger from God whose mission is to test his faith.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29, and Thursday through Friday, March 5-7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St.

2 – Listen to the Elden Brass Quintent at the next Fridays with AZ Phil event Friday, Feb. 28, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third-floor Crystal Hall.

The faculty brass quintet at Northern Arizona University, the ensemble performs a wide variety of musical styles including modern masterworks, jazz arrangements and pops programs. The group consists of Dr. Stephen Dunn (trumpet), Cindy Gould (principal trumpet of the Arizona Philharmonic), Nancy Sullivan (French horn), David Vining (trombone) and Dr. Benjamin Ordaz (tuba).

Seating is limited for the 5:30 p.m. show which also includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tickets are $45 for a single seat, $85 for a pair of adjacent seats or $160 for a table of four seats, available online at www.azphil.org/concerts.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

3 – Head to the Findlay Toyota Center Friday evening Feb. 28, for a concert by country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice with special guest Lindsay El.

A craftsman who found early success writing for established artists such as Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw, Brice released his debut album in 2009 and set a record as the longest-charting song in its history. His 2013 song “I Drive Your Truck” won Song of the Year at the CMA and ACM Awards and earned rave reviews from NPR to Country Weekly.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $40.50 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

4 - Hear some cowboy poetry and campfire music as the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society presents “An Evening of Cowboy Poetry & Campfire Music” at Little Dealer Little Prices in Prescott Valley Saturday, Feb. 29.

The 6:30 p.m. event includes music and poetry by Will Play for Hay, Rusty Pistols Reloaded and Don Fernwalt, president of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and free for kids 12 and younger, available in advance at www.dhhmuseum.org or at Gifts and Games at Humboldt Station, 2375 Highway 69 or by mailing a check to PO Box 85 in Humboldt. There will be free popcorn, coffee, cocoa and water.

Little Dealer Little Prices is located at 2757 N. Truwood Dr.

5 – See Trio Del Fuego and baritone Philip Dixon presenting a concert of contemporary and traditional repertoire and American Folk Music at Trinity Presbyterian Church Saturday, Feb. 29.

The 3 p.m. concert features Flagstaff and Phoenix musicians Kimberly Sullivan on viola, Sarah Walder on cello and Glenn Stallcop on double bass. Their creative energy has coalesced into a unique repertoire that highlights their musical, compositional and improvisational talents.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free for youth.

Trinity Presbyterian Church is located at 6:30 Park Ave., Prescott

6 – Find everything you need for the perfect wedding at the Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo at the Hassayampa Inn Sunday, March 1.

The event will have some of the best services and products for dream weddings including music, food samples, photography, coordinators, floral, rentals, cake samples, wedding gowns and more.

The largest wedding expo in Northern Arizona, the free event begins at 10 a.m. and is presented by StarStruck Event Planning.

For more information, visit www.prescottbridalaffaireexpo.com. The Hassayampa Inn is located at 122 E. Gurley St.

7 – Get a musical sensation when Swedish singing and instrumentalist sensation Gunhild Carling comes to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1.

Presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, Carling is an instrumentalist like few others, playing at least 25 instruments proficiently including trumpet, trombone, piano, harp, string bass, recorder and bagpipe.

Backed up by Arizona-based musicians, fronted by Khris Dodge, Carling will sing, dance and play a variety of instruments at the 3 p.m. show.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

