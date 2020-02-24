Storm system boosts Prescott-area rainfall totals

Prescott and surrounding areas received between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A weak storm system moved into the area Saturday morning, Feb. 22, and was gone by early Sunday morning, Feb. 23.

The National Weather Service’s official precipitation gauge at the Prescott Municipal Airport measured 0.63 inches when all was said and done. This makes up more than half of the total precipitation (1.13 inches) seen at the airport since the start of the calendar year.



Coincidentally, the same amount of moisture was measured 7 miles south of the airport at the Prescott Wastewater Treatment Plant, where volunteers regularly report precipitation readings to the National Weather Service. That location has so far reported 1.58 inches of precipitation since January 1.

Some areas that reported higher precipitation totals for the weekend storm were Crown King with 1.23 inches and Cherry with 1.24 inches.

“And depending where you are in and around Prescott, some of our automated gauges did show between 1 and 1.5 inches,” said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff.

