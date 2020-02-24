Raising Prescott: Forum on black market marijuana vaping products sure to turn heads Feb. 25

With all the scary talk about coronavirus out there, another public health crisis that seems to be dominating the headlines these days is vaping, and those who are using black market marijuana to vape.

And with several recent incidents involving local residents becoming severely ill or incapacitated due to consuming tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates through vaping devices, the Prescott Valley Police Department has decided to hold a community forum.

That forum, scheduled for Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, will feature a variety of members not only from Prescott Valley PD, but from the Central Arizona & Medical Authority, Humboldt Unified School District, MATForce, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking, Yavapai County Health Department, Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

If you’re reading this column right now, especially as a parent, this a great opportunity for you to attend an informative briefing on just how dangerous vaping has become, including when used with THC.

I’ve been told by Prescott Valley PD that at least six incidents have taken place where local community members showed signs and symptoms of receiving an exceptionally high dose, resulting in hospitalization.

Because any THC that is not obtained via the Arizona Department of Health could be counterfeit, parents and other local residents should read up and are being encouraged to go.

This non-regulated form of getting high is only catching on, and our kids may be exposed to it already. Peer pressure and an overwhelming sense to make sure friends think they're cool could end up in a hospital visit.

There have even been some instances where toxic chemicals (including fentanyl) have been found in non-regulated concentrates, which can be fatal.

Even at the ages of 8 and 6, my kids have received at least a few talks from myself and my wife about the dangers of smoking, and even vaping. I realize they may be a bit young for that talk, but it can’t hurt them.

As a parent, if you ever run into one of these flash-drive looking vape machines and are unsure who it belongs to, Prescott Valley PD encourages you to call them for proper disposal.

For non-emergencies, contact Prescott Valley PD at 928-772-9267.

There’s surely going to be plenty of people looking to ask questions at this forum, so be sure to raise those hands if you have one yourself.

It could save a life.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.