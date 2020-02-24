Obituary notice: John Alan Idso
Originally Published: February 24, 2020 7:46 p.m.
John Alan Idso, age 68, was born on September 26, 1951 in Portage, Wisconsin and passed away on February 19, 2020, in Chino Valley, Arizona. Heritage Memory Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
