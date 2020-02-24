Musicians inspire Prescott students through 'Youth Day' classes

Prescott High School senior Sophia Corradi is an aspiring violinist who envisions a career as a professional musician.

So she appreciated the chance to get a glimpse of what a life on stage might look like from those who are now performing artists with the Phoenix Symphony.

“It’s been so great,” Sophia said of performing with two of the symphony’s violinist as part of the Yavapai Symphony Association’s annual “Youth Day” where they bring Phoenix Symphony musicians into Prescott Unified School District schools to provide master classics for their music students. “They do such a good job getting to the root of how we can sound better as a group.”

The future Northern Arizona University School of Music orchestra member said she has been enriched by the experience each year. This is the association’s 18th year arranging for Phoenix Symphony musicians to work with string and wind students at Prescott High School, Granite Mountain School and Mile High Middle School the day following one of their concerts at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

“It’s great to watch them play and see what we can do to be like them,” Sophia said.

Prescott High’s Instrumental Music Director Dan Bradstreet said it is “always great” when the association enables students to spend an hour with such high-caliber musicians. He said this musicians encourage students to become better acquainted “with their instruments.”

Senior Gabriella Weaver, a self-taught cello player, said she found it to be not only beneficial to learn different techniques, including proper placement of the cello and bow as it is to be played, but it was “actually, a lot of fun.”

“She knows so much,” Gabriella said of her master teacher, Phoenix Symphony cellist and private Phoenix instructor Laurie Selby who has been teaching these master classes since the program started.

“I love teaching kids,” Selby said, noting she was impressed with what students remembered from what she taught last year and the improvement they have shown over that time.

Association volunteer Sue Bray considers “Youth Day” for these young musicians to be a true highlight of their school year.

“Whether they are a serious musician who has been playing for years, or someone just starting out, to be able to hear and watch someone play their instrument the way these people can play is, to me, just amazing,” Bray said.

The fact these accomplished performers are willing to take time out of their busy schedules to help the next generation of musicians is inspirational, Bray said.

“What strikes me is how the professionals pick up so quickly on what they kids are doing right and what they are doing wrong,” said Bray who jokes her musical talent stopped after her high school band days when she played the flute. “It’s just truly amazing to see the interactions.”

Association President Arlon Inman said “Youth Day” was started, and continued, as a means of “furthering music education.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.