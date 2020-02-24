Letters: A lesson about lying

Editor: When I was five years old my mother caught me telling a lie, and stated the following: “Gretchen, what you have just done is told a lie. A lie is something that is not true, and you know that what you just told me is not true.”

“Even if you have done something bad, it is very important to say what really happened. You want people to trust what you say. It would be very sad if people couldn’t believe your words. In the long run, telling the truth is easier because, in time, the truth always outs.”

“I would like you to go sit on the thinking bench, and think about what I have explained to you about lying. In a few minutes I will sit with you and we will discuss what you thought about.”

Years later, my mother said, “That that is, is. That that is not, is not. Your responsibility is to become a seeker of truth.” I am truly grateful for my mother, and the wisdom she so lovingly shared with her children.

Gretchen Vorbeck

Prescott