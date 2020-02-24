How Prescott-area senior peer programs help residents cope with changes

Until about a year ago, Carmen Houssiere was about to launch her dream, “Healing Hoofbeats,” an equine psychotherapy program rooted in principles she employed as a clinical social worker for 25 years.

Then she was clobbered with two serious medical diagnosis that “changed my life.”

The first was an eye ailment that slowly, but steadily robbed the 71-year-old Williamson Valley resident of adequate vision to drive alone. Then she was diagnosed with leukemia. She was forced to rehome her beloved horse of 18 years, Valentine, in Mayer. Even walking her dog, Ritz, became a chore.

The equine program, clearly, was not to be.

“My life changed forever, but I’m learning to live with the differences,” said Carmen, a gracious, intelligent woman forging a new path thanks to community connections she never imagined she might need. “You have to find thing you can do. You can still have a life. You don’t have to lock yourself away.”

Carmen attests a bulk of her optimism to her latest connection with the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic’s Senior Peer Program, a three-decade long effort to help aging and isolated seniors forge new friendships and find new ways to stay active and involved in the community. The program includes support groups, educational workshops, resource referrals for senior-specific issues and one-on-one peer support.

PEER VOLUNTEERS

The one-to-one mentoring is offered by senior peers age 60 and over volunteer who undergo a background check and fingerprints and then arrange home visits with fellow seniors who may be struggling with making connections after retirement, age-related illness, loss of a spouse or who no longer are able to drive. Volunteers spend an hour or so once or twice a week sharing life experiences, or going somewhere with their peer, be it to church, a community event or to a local coffee shop.

Carmen was paired with Bonnie Wolff, 69, in September. The two quickly forged a bond as they both worked in the health care field – Wolff is a retired pediatric nurse – and both grew up in the Catholic religion.

“She’s great company, a great conversationalist,” Carmen said.

“And Carmen has lots of great stories,” Bonnie said.

The two both laugh as Carmen tells her latest story about her time in a Catholic boarding school. She was caught playing a prank - flying a bra up the center flagpole. She was admonished by one of the nuns that she was simply “too wild” to ever be considered for life in a convent.

“I’ve had a great life,” Carmen said.

Bonnie connected with the Senior Peer Program over two years ago through her husband, Bill, who once a week offers a separate Senior Peer program called “Singing in the Key of Life.” Bonnie was asked about whether she might want to be a one-to-one volunteer. Carmen is her second client.

On her once or twice-a-week visits, Bonnie takes Carmen’s dog for a brisk, three-mile walk before the two ladies then settle in for some good-old fashioned girl talk. On one recent visit, Bonnie escorted Carmen out to Mayer to visit her horse. The two want to go out to lunch, but Carmen said lately she has been suffering from “low energy.”

Carmen, though, has high hopes she will soon be ready to enjoy eating out at a restaurant.

As for Bonnie, this volunteer opportunity has taught her how to be a better listener and to slow down her pace.

“I’m retired and I can take the time to just be,” Bonnie said of offering the gift of presence to someone else.

PEER CLIENTS

The Senior Peer Program is open at no cost to seniors over 60 who live in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Dewey-Humboldt and are at risk for social isolation. Referrals may come through a senior individual, a health care provider, another community agency, or family and friends. Program staff arrange for a free assessment plan and then work to make a peer connection. Clients are also offered other program services, including additional resources and support groups.

Part of the program effort is to help reengage seniors with activities that suit their evolving health and interests. The goal is to offer renewed meaning to this latest chapter of their life so as to diminish mental and emotional struggles that can occur when seniors lost their connections, explained Deanna Eder, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic’s director of marketing and development.

The program now has about 75 peer volunteers, but is always seeking additional volunteers as they now have a waiting list for those who wish to have someone connecting with them.

Senior Peer program Anyone interested in learning more about the Senior Peer program at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic can call 928-445-5211 ext. 2601 or 2672 or email c.boston@wygc.org

PROGRAM VALUE

Single with no children, Carmen said she is fortunate she has long been attached to a church community and has supportive friends and family, albeit not next door, who have enabled her to maintain her independence. Yet she said she is so grateful she was introduced to this program that brings someone to her home on a regular basis as she adjusts to some of her new limitations.

“It’s been such a positive experience,” Carmen said. “When I worked, I recommended these types of programs. Anyone who is alone with a physical illness, or has lost a spouse, should really call and get into this program.”

In the aging process, Carmen said seniors have to learn how to adapt and “do what you can do.”

“Ten percent of life is what happens to you and 90 percent is what you do about it. Some days are not great, and that’s when you need the support of other people.

“I look forward to Bonnie’s visits, and we talk on the telephone,” Carmen said. “She’s absolutely wonderful.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.