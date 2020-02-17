Electronic speed sign vandalized, $200 reward offered

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the vandal or vandals who damaged a large amount of property in the Cottonwood area.



On Feb. 17, 2020, at approximately 7:42 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a criminal damage report in the areas of Rancho Vista Way, Peila Avenue, Bonita Lane, Arrowhead Lane and Monte Tesoro Drive in Cottonwood. Upon investigation, deputies discovered that 30 mailboxes had been damaged. They also discovered an electronic speed sign had been vandalized on Camino Real in Cottonwood. It is unknown if the sign is salvageable. The sign was originally purchased by the county for $4,824 in June 2018.



Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or arrests in this case, could earn a $200 cash reward.



To earn a reward, witnesses must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.



Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.