Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 24
Chip Davis sworn in as Yavapai County Treasurer

Former Yavapai County Supervisor Arlo “Chip” Davis, second from right, is sworn in as the new Yavapai County Treasurer by Board Clerk Kim Kapin, left, while Davis’ wife Karen Davis, right, and his cousin Ron Owsley, second from left, and look on. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 24, 2020 9:10 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 24, 2020 9:30 PM

Two veteran former county officials are poised to return to Yavapai County government as the head and chief deputy of the County Treasurer’s Department.

Longtime Yavapai County Supervisor Chip Davis, who served from 1996 to 2015, was appointed as new County Treasurer by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors during a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 24.

After the meeting, Davis described the role of treasurer as: “In a very simple nutshell, you’re the banker for the county, for the fire districts, school districts, special districts. You collect the revenues in, the assessor establishes the value, and the board sets the rate.”

He said he had worked extensively with the treasurer’s office as a supervisor, where he sat on the boards of directors of the various special districts, working to establish their budgets and keeping those budgets in line.

As a part of his appointment, Davis indicated that he plans to hire longtime Yavapai County Administrator Jim Holst — who officially retired in 2005 after 23 years as administrator and later worked for the county in several other capacities through 2013 — as the chief deputy in the treasurer’s department.

Davis, 61, was chosen as treasurer from a field of five applicants. He was sworn in immediately after the meeting, and will replace former County Treasurer Ross Jacobs, who resigned Feb. 3 because of health issues.

The Board of Supervisors heard from all five applicants during Tuesday’s meeting before going into closed-door executive session to discuss the matter.

After reconvening in the public session, the board approved Davis’ appointment, with no further discussion, in a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Rowle Simmons abstaining. After the meeting, Simmons declined to comment on why he abstained from the vote.

Supervisor Tom Thurman, who made the motion, said that Davis’ decision to appoint Holst as his “second-in-command chief deputy” would help in the transition.

“I believe that hitting the ground running is important,” Thurman said, adding that because Jacobs had resigned effective immediately, “there’s a lot of things that are going on right now in the treasurer’s office that we need somebody that’s experienced” in how the county works.

Out of the five applicants, Thurman said, “We only have two individuals that can do that. (Including Davis and former County Assessor Pamela Pearsall).” He added that Davis’ choice of Holst, “who is extremely knowledgeable in how the county works,” would help ensure a smooth changeover.

Board Chairman Craig Brown led off Monday’s discussion by noting, “One of our major concerns is that for the next 10 months, we have somebody who can come in and take over and move the treasurer’s office forward. We’re very concerned about that.”

Davis, who most recently worked for Congressman Tom O’Halleran as Northern District Director, told the board that he plans to run this year for another term as County Treasurer after serving out the remainder of Jacob’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020. “We have engaged our campaign,” he said.

Several of the applicants referred to ongoing issues in the treasurer’s department, and after the meeting Brown said those comments likely referred to technological issues the department had been experiencing.

“One of the problems is that for the last year and a half, we’ve been trying to move to a new computer system,” Brown said. “We’re trying to adapt from the old system.”

The supervisors had been working to address the issues since last summer, Brown said. He emphasized, however that “Nobody’s talking about anything illegal. It’s just a matter of keeping the books.”

Brown was hopeful that a new county treasurer would be able to work out the problems with the new system.

After the meeting, both Davis and Holst said they were confident that they could help resolve the issues in the Treasurer’s Department.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, the supervisors had asked for written comments from the public on the applicants, and Brown said about 50 comments were submitted. A number of the comments were from people either for or against the various applicants.

The board’s discussion of the individual applicants occurred in closed-door executive session, and no public comments were allowed at Monday’s meeting.

Along with Davis and Pearsall, others who applied for the position included: Robert Beyea, Gary Freed, and Michael Sarti.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

For earlier story, click here.

