Chip Davis sworn in as new Yavapai County Treasurer

Chip Davis, former Yavapai County Supervisor, was sworn in as the county's new Treasurer on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 24, 2020 10:48 a.m.

Chip Davis, former Yavapai County Supervisor, was sworn in as the county's new Treasurer on Monday morning.

At the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Davis was sworn in to replace former Treasurer Ross Jacobs, who resigned Feb. 3 due to health concerns.

Jacobs was in his sixth four-year term as Yavapai County Treasurer, and would have been up for re-election in 2020.

For more, watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com.

