Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 24
Weather  39.0 weather icon
5% pay hike in view for Prescott Unified School District employees

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: February 24, 2020 8:52 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, February 24, 2020 9:29 PM

All of the Prescott Unified School District faculty and staff are proposed to receive a 5% pay hike for the 2020-2021 school year, compensation administrators say is deserved for those who year after year remain committed to the motto, “Every Child Every Day.”

For the first time in almost a decade, district administrators are not forced to balance the proposed operations budget by cutting teaching, support or central office positions. As it stands now, with all of the state contributions not yet determined, the district is looking at a $1.473 million budget increase balanced out between additional expenses and revenues linked to student enrollment.

PUSD’s 2019-2020 school year budget is $25.84 million adjusted come May based on actual daily student enrollment. The state’s budget contributions for next year will not become official until June.

At the district Governing Board retreat on Friday, Superintendent Joe Howard and Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore presented a proposed budget package that enables the board to approve salary and wage increases without compromising other critical needs and programs. District enrollment is holding steady with a modest increase of about 70 students this year and an expected 25 additional for next year.

Moore admits those are conservative figures, but with current-year funding he would prefer to underestimate students than overestimate as has occurred in past years. If enrollment declines, the district must reimburse the state for those per pupil expenses; a year ago Prescott had to repay the state close to $1 million.

Prescott’s base per pupil cost for this year is just over $4,000 per student but that does not include cost formulas weighed based on grade levels — high school students are funded higher than elementary — and the needed for special education services, as well as federal and state grants.

In fiscal year 2017-2018, Prescott’s per pupil cost averaged $8,176; the 2018-2019 school year’s per pupil cost as set forth in the state auditor general’s report will be available on March 1.

The proposed budget package includes a 10 percent increase in medical coverage or just over $275,000; the final increases related to raising minimum wage that constitute just over $50,000; a $45,000 adjustment to the nurses’ salary schedule; and about $347,000 in dollars carried over from one year to the next.

Board Chairman Scott Hicks favored utilizing some of those savings to maintaining healthy class sizes. As it is, district leaders said this year saw larger than usual kindergarten classes that required hiring two additional teachers to maintain average class sizes in the 20-25 student range.

State financial leaders recommends school districts maintain a minimum savings of at least 4.5 percent of its budget to cover unexpected expenses. PUSD is now at about 8.5 percent.

Energy efficiencies in all of the schools have contributed significantly toward those savings, Moore said.

The cost for the proposed pay increases totals just over $750,000, the largest expense hike in the proposed budget. Part of that cost is offset by the state’s anticipated 2020 dollars at about $534,000.

Howard said the effort to assure Prescott remains competitive with their pay schedules — and they still lag behind some districts across the state — is a key to the success of students. Recruitment and retention of high-caliber teachers and support staff is directly connected to student achievement, he noted. In future years, if new state dollars are not allocated to districts, such pay increases could be harder to afford, he said.

In the budgeting process that is an on-going endeavor, Howard said the goal is to come up with a net of zero between expenses and revenues. This proposal meets that goal.

The Governing Board will vote on the proposed package at its March 4 board meeting.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

