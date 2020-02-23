Witucki: Local wildlife staying hidden, at least from me

You may have already seen the “Not So Gentle Tamer” statue at Civic Center Park in Prescott Valley. The statue shows a pioneer woman holding a shovel in one hand and the headless body of a rattlesnake in the other. The statue is a not-so-gentle reminder of how the early pioneers had to deal with wildlife in the region.

Things have certainly changed. Most people who live in the area probably do not have to chop off the head of a rattlesnake every day. Indeed, whenever a bear or a mountain lion happens to pass through town, it becomes front-page news.

The Prescott area is surrounded by forest, which logically means we are surrounded by forest creatures. But I have not had any real encounters with any of those creatures. That may be due to my unusual working hours. I often work late into the evening, when most intelligent animals (and people) are asleep.

I have heard of these things called “javelina.” I’ve even met a local resident who says he has to deal with them almost every day. But I have yet to see one in the wild.

Someone else was telling me about a scare she had on the road. She turned around a corner and almost ran into a family of deer. I need to ask her where she was driving, because I haven’t seen any deer here.

One day, as the sun began to set while we were visiting the Mayer area, someone suggested that we get home before the wolves come out. Wolves! The only wolves I’ve encountered have been in fairy tales.

Actually we did get to see wolves, deer, javelina and many other animals when we finally visited the Heritage Park Zoo recently. It was a fun time and maybe the safest way to look at local wildlife. We even saw some snakes, but many of them were either asleep or on break. Thankfully, I didn’t have to chop off any of their heads.

I doubt the early settlers in Prescott thought much about creating a zoo. I can hear them now. “Why the heck would we want to put one of those animals on display? They’re all over the place.” But that was then, and this is now. I can’t say if the number of forest animals has actually decreased since then, but they certainly are doing a pretty good job of staying hidden.

While I wouldn’t be too happy to meet a dangerous animal in the wild, the fact that I never have means my life is quite a bit different from that of the “Not So Gentle Tamer.” I guess it’s a blessing and a curse. We’ve traded animal troubles for other troubles. It makes you wonder sometimes if we are really better off than they were.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.