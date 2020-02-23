OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Witucki: Local wildlife staying hidden, at least from me

“Not so Gentle Tamer” statue located at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. File photo by Chris English/Creative Commons 3.0, bit.ly/2ODyMSw

“Not so Gentle Tamer” statue located at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. File photo by Chris English/Creative Commons 3.0, bit.ly/2ODyMSw

By Steve Witucki
Originally Published: February 23, 2020 7:16 p.m.

You may have already seen the “Not So Gentle Tamer” statue at Civic Center Park in Prescott Valley. The statue shows a pioneer woman holding a shovel in one hand and the headless body of a rattlesnake in the other. The statue is a not-so-gentle reminder of how the early pioneers had to deal with wildlife in the region.

Things have certainly changed. Most people who live in the area probably do not have to chop off the head of a rattlesnake every day. Indeed, whenever a bear or a mountain lion happens to pass through town, it becomes front-page news.

The Prescott area is surrounded by forest, which logically means we are surrounded by forest creatures. But I have not had any real encounters with any of those creatures. That may be due to my unusual working hours. I often work late into the evening, when most intelligent animals (and people) are asleep.

I have heard of these things called “javelina.” I’ve even met a local resident who says he has to deal with them almost every day. But I have yet to see one in the wild.

Someone else was telling me about a scare she had on the road. She turned around a corner and almost ran into a family of deer. I need to ask her where she was driving, because I haven’t seen any deer here.

One day, as the sun began to set while we were visiting the Mayer area, someone suggested that we get home before the wolves come out. Wolves! The only wolves I’ve encountered have been in fairy tales.

Actually we did get to see wolves, deer, javelina and many other animals when we finally visited the Heritage Park Zoo recently. It was a fun time and maybe the safest way to look at local wildlife. We even saw some snakes, but many of them were either asleep or on break. Thankfully, I didn’t have to chop off any of their heads.

I doubt the early settlers in Prescott thought much about creating a zoo. I can hear them now. “Why the heck would we want to put one of those animals on display? They’re all over the place.” But that was then, and this is now. I can’t say if the number of forest animals has actually decreased since then, but they certainly are doing a pretty good job of staying hidden.

While I wouldn’t be too happy to meet a dangerous animal in the wild, the fact that I never have means my life is quite a bit different from that of the “Not So Gentle Tamer.” I guess it’s a blessing and a curse. We’ve traded animal troubles for other troubles. It makes you wonder sometimes if we are really better off than they were.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Town to celebrate sculpture's completion in Saturday ceremony
The story behind 'Not-So-Gentle Tamer' statue coming to Prescott Valley
The story behind 'Not-So-Gentle Tamer' statue coming to Prescott Valley
Editorial: Reintroducing wolves is an unworkable plan
All About Pets: The amazing wildlife around us

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries