Second Amendment support back on Prescott City Council's agenda

Two weeks after the Prescott City Council tabled a move to declare Prescott a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, a reaffirmation proclamation is on the council’s agenda.

At the council’s 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 voting meeting, Mayor Greg Mengarelli is scheduled to read a proclamation that affirms the city’s support for the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

The voting session will be the third in a series of meetings the council will conduct on Tuesday, including an 11 a.m. closed-door executive session and a 1 p.m. study session. All three meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The Second Amendment proclamation comes after the council voted 6-1 on Feb. 11 to table a resolution that would have declared Prescott a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. At the time, several council members voiced support for affirming the city’s support for the amendment to the U.S. Constitution in a different way.

The proclamation states that in addition to their commitment to the constitutions of the U.S. and Arizona, the council members “hold dear the fundamental and individual right of the people to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”

It adds that the council would use its resources, “including, but not limited to, its legislative lobbyist, to oppose any proposed legislation that would infringe upon our citizenry’s right as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”

In a written statement Friday, Feb. 21, Mengarelli stated: “With the recent proposed legislation that appears to undermine the Second Amendment in the state and around the country, it is important to reaffirm the oath that we all took as council members to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and in particular the Second Amendment.”

Mengarelli later cited proposed Arizona Senate Bill 1625 as an example of proposed laws that could potentially undermine the Second Amendment. The proposed bill would “ban the unlawful manufacture, import, possession, purchase, sale or transfer of assault weapons or large capacity magazines.”

Proclamations are typically read without comment from either the public or other council members. Mengarelli said Friday there would be no public comments allowed on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting, although he said other council members could speak if they wish.

Because of restrictions of the Arizona Open Meeting Law, Mengarelli said he was not able to poll the council members beforehand about their support for the proclamation.

But he pointed out that a majority of council members had voiced support for the Second Amendment during the Feb. 11 meeting, and several had asked that the city’s lobbyist alert local officials of any legislation that would undermine the Second Amendment.

In other action, the council will:

• Consider approving the Granite Creek Corridor Master Plan. The plan, which has been in the works for months, recommends improvements to the corridor that would cost about $1.7 million, for which the city would seek grant funding.

• Consider rezoning a 0.94-acre parcel at 826 Sunset Avenue from multi-family medium density to business general to allow for a veterinary clinic.

• During the 1 p.m. study session: Hear a report on the current fiscal year 2020 through Dec. 31, 2019.

• Hear a review of proposed water service outside of city limits.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.