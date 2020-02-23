Letter: No need to fear
Editor: It amazes me how easily misled people are with simple-minded fear tactics. Tags or labels such as with the words Socialist or Socialism, for example, strikes fear in the hearts of many Americans. Apparently many have little clue what it means. However, Socialist programs have been working very well here in America for a good many years, thank you very much. Examples include Social Security, Medicare, our police and fire departments, public schools, veterans’ benefits, our national parks, FEMA and the U.S. military. Which of these socialist programs terrifies you the most?
In response to the column entitled: Revolutionary Bernie Sanders (Feb. 21st)
Forrest Hayes
Prescott
