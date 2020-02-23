Watch: Daddy-Daughter Date Night returns to Prescott Valley
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: February 23, 2020 9:04 p.m.
Daddy-Daughter Date Night is an annual event put on by the Town of Prescott Valley. This year, the fathers competed in a lip-sync battle, an air guitar contest and a dance-off. The highlight of the night for the girls was a special appearance from Elsa of Disney’s “Frozen” movies.
— Jesse Bertel,
The Daily Courier
