OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 24
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watch: Daddy-Daughter Date Night returns to Prescott Valley

Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” movies sings songs from the films for the young girls at the 2020 Daddy-Daughter Date Night in Prescott Valley on Friday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” movies sings songs from the films for the young girls at the 2020 Daddy-Daughter Date Night in Prescott Valley on Friday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: February 23, 2020 9:04 p.m.

Daddy Daughter Date Night 2020 in Prescott, AZ by Courier Video

Daddy-Daughter Date Night is an annual event put on by the Town of Prescott Valley. This year, the fathers competed in a lip-sync battle, an air guitar contest and a dance-off. The highlight of the night for the girls was a special appearance from Elsa of Disney’s “Frozen” movies.

— Jesse Bertel,

The Daily Courier

photo

A father plays air guitar at the 2020 Daddy-Daughter Date Night in Prescott Valley on Friday, Feb. 22, 2020.(Jesse Bertel/Courier)

photo

A young girl dresses fancy for a photo with her dad at the 2020 Daddy-Daughter Date Night in Prescott Valley on Friday, Feb. 22, 2020.(Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hiker, who fell off ledge, rescued from Granite Dells in Prescott
Music Memory 2020: Students receive musical experience; ‘Frozen’ sing-a-long a hit
Hundreds march in Prescott for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Review: An evolved iceman? Kristoff steps up in ‘Frozen 2’
Come see Disney's Frozen Jr., the musical, Dec. 5 - 15

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries