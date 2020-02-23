OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around the Bluhmin' Town: Sweeping for meteor chunks is real 'broomstick challenge'

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: February 23, 2020 7:04 p.m.

My broom failed me. It would not stand up. Didn’t NASA announce that the only day this upright broom phenomena could ever happen was on Feb. 10? The “broomstick challenge” broke the internet with people all over the world posting photos of their brooms standing up all by themselves. Something about the gravitational pull on that day was “special.” No, Dear Readers, this was fake news! Nothing more than a hoax! My broom is proof of it.

Actually, after about a million social media posts, NASA came out with a YouTube video to “clarify” that it is a myth that Feb. 10 had “magical gravitation” that could cause our brooms to stand upright. They pointed out that it can happen any day, any time, if you have the right broom (which I don’t). NASA also stated, in a scolding tone, that people need to stop “jumping to conclusions” and get their “facts straight” before they “get worked up.” Ha! Who was worked up? Just because we saw a million photos on Facebook and Instagram of upright brooms, doesn’t mean we took it seriously. Or did we?

Evidently classrooms across America tried the experiment, and home improvement stores got in on the act, plus the military showed numerous “at attention brooms.” Hmm, the truth is not very exciting. It seems that a broomstick can stand up anytime, since it depends on the center of gravity of the broom (how big is the bottom compared to weight of the stick) and not some mysterious celestial intervention.

Okay, but now we have bigger mysteries to solve. We, lucky Arizonans, witnessed an amazing meteor streaming and banging through the atmosphere. If you were in Phoenix, you could see it, a flash of white-light racing in the sky at 7:20 am on Feb. 16. If you lived in the Prescott, you might have been startled, awakened out of a deep sleep, or terrified as you sipped your coffee by the sound of a “hundred sonic booms” exploding in the heavens. Was it a crash? A bomb? What was happening?

No aliens landed. Not a spaceship from faraway galaxies. But we did have a meteor that traveled south of Prescott (confirmed by the American Meteor Society), smashing into the atmosphere. This was thrilling! So now many Arizonans are on the “hunt” to find fragments of this meteorite. Some folks looking for space rocks are doing it for the sake of science. These “little pebbles” can give information on the solar system and what the solar system is doing. They are invaluable and precious.

On the other hand, the hunt has been described as a “gold rush,” since the pieces of meteorite can be worth money. Lots of money. Time to do some outdoor cleanup? Look for small matte black “pebbles” that don’t seem to belong in your yard. Or in this world.

Hey, grab your broom and sweep your driveway and patios for “gold!” This is the real “broomstick challenge!” Find a strange looking stone and you could be winning the “sweepstakes” of a lifetime. No hoax. Real science. And something to “get worked up” about.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meteor lights up Wednesday night sky
Prescott man a national 'rock star' after finding rare piece of meteorite that's billions of years old
Official says lights likely a single meteor
100 full moons: Blazing fireball lights up Arctic sky
Around the Bluhmin' town: Stock up now, chocolate may disappear

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries