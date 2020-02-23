OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Adoption spotlight Feb. 24, 2020: Tahtyana

Get to know Tahtyana and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (DCS)

Get to know Tahtyana and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org. (DCS)

Originally Published: February 23, 2020 6:29 p.m.

Tahtyana is a polite and energetic young lady who has a real artsy side! She loves arts and crafts – and she’s especially good at drawing cheetahs. Her other talents include gymnastics, board games, basketball, and baking. She makes a mean strawberry cupcake with vanilla frosting! Get to know Tahtyana and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Photo Gallery

Feb. 2020: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Name your price during the Yavapai Humane Society Black in Black adopt-a-thon
Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 15, 2020: Tieyasiajane, Arionna and Christian
YBBBS Child of the Week: Arika
Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 22, 2020: Robert
Pet Focus: Jesse - Yavapai Humane Society

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries