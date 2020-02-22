Why are gasoline prices in Prescott area so high?

Yavapai County has some of the highest gas prices in Arizona.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gasoline at the pump in the county was $2.858 as of Friday, Feb. 21. The only county exceeding this on that date was Maricopa with an average price of $2.943. These compared with the state average of $2.772 and the national average of $2.468.

Why exactly Arizona and Yavapai County have high gas prices compared to much of the country is a complex question, but there are quite a few basic factors that play a role in how gas prices are determined in general and locally.

Some of those factors are supply, demand, taxes, the value of the real estate a gas station is located at, weather and transportation.

As far as taxes are concerned, Arizona currently charges consumers 18 cents per gallon at the pump. This money is primarily used to build and maintain highways and bridges.

Something to watch out for, however, is an Arizona House Bill (HB 2899) currently being considered that could double that tax by mid-2023. (See accompanying article for more information about HB 2899.)

In terms of transportation costs, Arizona gasoline retailers receive the majority of their product from oil refineries based in El Paso, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

The gas from Texas is piped into the Tucson area of southern Arizona, while the gasoline from Los Angeles is piped into the Phoenix area of central Arizona. Historically, the Texas gas is considerably cheaper than the California gas.

“There are more refineries in Texas and so there’s more competition,” said Ken Bennett, the chief financial officer for Bennett Oil Company, which is based in Prescott.

But since Phoenix is more centralized and a much larger market, more of the state depends on what comes from California.

“Arizona does follow in the lead of California,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesperson for AAA, which tracks gasoline prices throughout the country. “So typically, whenever gas prices increase in California, we also see the same effect out here in Arizona.”

COMPETITION

Aside from the price of crude oil, perhaps the greatest influence on the price of what comes out of the pump is what retailers decide to do with their prices.

“It’s basically competition,” Bennett said.

Gasoline retailers aren’t allowed to speak to one another about how or when they set their prices. If they did, that would be considered collusion, which is illegal.

What they can do is go online, look at what other stations’ prices are and then determine how to adjust their prices based on what others are doing.

This can move the needle either way. If a gas retailer sees that their competitors have lowered their prices, then that retailer may try to match those prices. If the competition just increased prices, then the retailer may also do so.

These decisions are often influenced by fluctuations in the wholesale price of gasoline, but they can just as well be made independent of any industry-wide shifts.

For instance, if a particular retailer wishes to increase their market share, they may decide to lower their gasoline prices to attract more thirsty vehicles.

This is commonly done to also drive foot traffic into their place of business, whether that’s a convenience store, grocery store, or mass merchandising store — the top three business models in the industry.

Costco, which offers the lowest-costing gas in the Quad Cities, is a classic example of this.

“They actually sell their gasoline at or below what they paid for it just so they can make their Costco membership feel more valuable to the people that they get into the store to buy things that they can make some money on,” Bennett said. “The rest of us can’t do that.”

Similarly, if the wholesale price of gasoline decreases, but none of the gasoline retailers in the area decide to drop their prices, then it becomes a sort of “who will blink first” standoff.

If they all go with the flow and maintain their higher prices, then they all benefit financially. This, of course, lasts only until one or more of the retailers feel they need to stand out among the crowd for the aforementioned reasons.