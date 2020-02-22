Toddler story time at Prescott Public Library, Tuesday, Feb. 25

Toddlers and their grownups can enjoy some time interacting together during toddler story time at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

This is a free event. For more information contact Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or at youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

