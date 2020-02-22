Spotlight on Readers' Choice Awards: Elks Theatre & The Doctors Office

The Daily Courier is spotlighting winners from the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. Held annually, the Readers’ Choice awards are voted on by Courier’s readers; in 2019, more than 42,000 votes were cast. Watch for details of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center

Category Won in 2019: Best Event Venue

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center blossomed in “the desire to support the performing arts in the Quad Cities and provide a place providing space for practice, rehearsal and training of the performing arts.

“We try to be friendly and accommodating to the needs of the community. We also understand that everything that we do depends on the generosity of the wonderful people that support us by using the facility or coming to see our shows,” they stated recently regarding their success. “By doing this the money spent here is largely returned to the community through scholarships and other programs.”

Their No. 1 company goal for 2020 is to “expand further into the community our impact through our community outreach programs.”

Advice for a new entrepreneur? “Every idea has its day. Do not be discouraged by not achieving your goals the first or second time. To persevere.”

The greatest advice they received from their favorite mentor: “In my first-ever job, the owner of the business told me that when I make decisions to always make that as if I owned the business. I have never forgotten that advice.”

Being an entrepreneur has not really impacted their family; if anything, “it has made me more open, accessible and willing to try new things.”

The Elks management builds credibility with their employees or customers by being honest “and open in my dealings with all customers.”

And their metric for success: Keep striving!

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is a 501c(3) not for profit organization. The Elks is at 117 E. Gurley St. #115, Prescott.

The Doctors Office

Category Won in 2019: Family Medical Practice Award

The owners of The Doctors Office were inspired to start this business to give back to the community by providing the highest quality of care in the upmost compassionate manner.

They see “teamwork makes the dream work,” as the characteristic that makes them successful. “ Having amazing physicians that truly give all that they can to their patients,” they said. “Providing excellent customer service.”

In 2020, their No. 1 goal is “to be the best that we can be in all aspects of medical care.”

Advice for a new entrepreneur? “Prescott is a small town great customer service with a smile goes a long way.”

The greatest advice they received from their favorite mentor was to give back as much as you possibly can.

Being an entrepreneur has given their family happiness and fulfillment, they stated, adding that upholding high expectations for the company standards and by providing the highest quality of care are how they build credibility with their employees or customers.

Finally, their metric for success: Happiness.

The Doctors Office, 2078 Willow Creek Road, is a family medicine and osteopathic manipulative therapy practice in Prescott.