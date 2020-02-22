Rants & Raves: Feb 23, 2020

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

Our regular coffee group was stunned to learn the new Regional Airport terminal will not have a restaurant, only vending machines. What a lousy decision by the city! Suzies Skyway restaurant is a wonderful place and should be there.

RE: Ban on sanctuary cities – Once again the almighty dollar and not the wishes of law-abiding citizens or the US Constitution matter to the politicians.

Prescott’s Todd Geiler appointment to the Game & Fish Commission could not be a better fit. Todd has always lived and breathed every inch of Arizona and its wildlife. He is also about “community” and promoting outdoors to our youth.

Border Control is doing its best attempting to process illegal border crossers, who are the ones responsible for overcrowding and less than motel like conditions! How is that lawbreakers have the same rights as citizens and legal immigrants?

Wonderful letter by Michael Shafer, “Why Change.” All of the people I’ve met, especially new people, don’t want Prescott to change at all. We have a lovely town and don’t need to see what happened in Democrat run states.

Notice it is only the black market drugs that are killing people. Gee, if only we had some historical context for that. Like, “It’s been 100 years, people. Stop pretending you don’t know.”

Perhaps it was Russia that monkey wrenched the Iowa caucus results.

All the hype about people being prosecuted for lying to Congress. Maybe Congress should step lightly because they constantly lie to the American people. An untruth is an untruth no matter who says it.

Have you noticed that blue states (Democrats run them) have higher taxes, more homeless, fewer freedoms and higher unemployment? If you moved here from a blue state, leave your politics there we don’t want a Blue Arizona.

If Obamacare is so great why did none of the Democratic politicians sign up for it? The taxpayers are paying for their Cadillac plans while we get fewer doctors, higher premiums and longer waits and more out-of-pocket costs.

The leftists think we need to change Prescott to be liberal? The reasoning is we would still have slaves without progressives? No Democrats voted to abolish slavery, it was Lincoln and the Republicans in Congress. Good laugh, though.

Those agreeing with social promotion would prefer a student feel good about themselves rather than have an education that would benefit them after their school years, allowing them to be gainfully employed, paying taxes and not on the government dole.

Delighted to read about the success of our airport. There is another upgrade that should be essential and that is its computer system for scheduling and identifying flight fares. Would aid in increasing yet more usage.

Republicans in the state Legislature continue to create hurdles to our constitutional right to initiate petitions for the people of Arizona. We must change the majority in the state House and Senate. ALEC has way too much influence.

Litigation will skyrocket if short-term rentals are classified commercial because owners will claim they can use their homes as retail establishments in the neighborhood. That won’t go well. Charging a surtax would be simpler.

Suggest replacing diagonal parking with parallel and more signage directing people to parking garage. Or, eliminate parking around the plaza, make it a pedestrian mall, similar to Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, expand public parking, it’s safer for all.

Bravo to the Museum of Indigenous People – so it should be. But, I do hope the information/items of the Smoki People will be kept (perhaps Sharlot Hall Museum) because that too is a part of Prescott’s history.

What has happened elsewhere when Democratic values were overwhelmed by misguided leaders, can happen here; the rule of law is our best protection.

Home check and rehoming fees for a pet, are you nuts? I wouldn’t pay to let you into my home and check it out so I can adopt an unwanted animal. Same with the “rescue folks.” I don’t know you.

Rant to the woman in line at a local burger establishment who was ordering for several people using her phone to text them. It took forever.

Minimum wage was never intended to be a living wage just an entry level, learn-the-ropes wage. Democrats declared it a living wage forcing employers to pay what they can’t afford, which equals loss of jobs and small businesses.

I walk my dogs at the court yard on short leashes so that I control of them. Others seem to believe that a 7-foot or longer leash is just fine. You can’t control your dog on a leash that long.

It is getting ridiculously expensive to watch TV. Costs keep going up for both cable and dish. Internet helps some, but why isn’t there a way to choose what we want and pay for that?

Interesting how candidates for president boast to be the one to bring people together. They are same elected Senators and Representatives who continually stay with their party’s partisan rhetoric. Just look at our most recent Supreme Court justice nomination fiasco.

RE: Speeding tickets – Great source of revenue. But don’t break the law and you won’t have to worry about the high price of tickets being issued. Otherwise, feel good knowing that you’re donating to worthy causes and quit complaining.