Prescott home-school student wins again at county spelling bee

CAMP VERDE — The number 13 is Aliyah Alpert’s lucky number. At least now it is.

Alpert, a fourth-grade homeschooled student from Prescott, won the 74th Yavapai County Spelling Bee in round 13 when she correctly spelled the word “pathos.”

But it was the word “bonsai” that gave her fits earlier, as Alpert was one of 30 students to compete for the prestigious award Friday, Feb. 21, at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.

“When I asked for the alternate pronunciation, it really helped,” she said.

Alpert, who won last year’s spelling bee with the word “romaji,” said she was relaxed and prepared for the competition because she took a spelling break Friday morning. “So I wouldn’t feel nervous,” she said.

Her mother, Brenda, however, admitted to being nervous while watching her daughter win the annual competition.

“A couple of times I’d thought she got a word wrong,” Brenda Alpert said. “But I was wrong. She’s obviously a better speller than I am.”

With her win, Alpert qualified to compete in the Arizona Spelling Bee, at noon Saturday, March 21, at Arizona PBS/KAET Studio, 555 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

PROROGUE

Oak Creek School eighth-grader Aiden Rose made it to round 12 before he stumbled on the word “prorogue,” which means to discontinue a session of a parliament or other legislative assembly without dissolving it.

Rose, whose brother Dallin finished sixth a year ago, said he was “a little nervous, but my dad reassured me.”

“He tells me to have more faith in myself,” Rose said. “I second-guess myself a lot. When I second-guess myself, I usually get it wrong.”

His father Kevin attributes most of his children’s reading and spelling ability to their mother, Audra.

“The boys read 30 minutes each night,” Kevin Rose said.

Adam LoBaido of BASIS Prescott finished in third, Becca Bond of Prescott Home Schoolers finished fourth. A year ago, Bond was second.

Should Alpert win the state competition, she will compete in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The date, time and location have not yet been announced.

