OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott home-school student wins again at county spelling bee

Fourth-grade home school student Aliyah Alpert of Prescott won the annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, her second win in a row. (Bill Helm/Courtesy)

Fourth-grade home school student Aliyah Alpert of Prescott won the annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, her second win in a row. (Bill Helm/Courtesy)

Bill Helm, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 9:20 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The number 13 is Aliyah Alpert’s lucky number. At least now it is.

Alpert, a fourth-grade homeschooled student from Prescott, won the 74th Yavapai County Spelling Bee in round 13 when she correctly spelled the word “pathos.”

But it was the word “bonsai” that gave her fits earlier, as Alpert was one of 30 students to compete for the prestigious award Friday, Feb. 21, at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.

“When I asked for the alternate pronunciation, it really helped,” she said.

photo

Oak Creek School’s Aiden Rose finished second in this year’s Yavapai County Spelling Bee. (Bill Helm/Courtesy)

Alpert, who won last year’s spelling bee with the word “romaji,” said she was relaxed and prepared for the competition because she took a spelling break Friday morning. “So I wouldn’t feel nervous,” she said.

Her mother, Brenda, however, admitted to being nervous while watching her daughter win the annual competition.

“A couple of times I’d thought she got a word wrong,” Brenda Alpert said. “But I was wrong. She’s obviously a better speller than I am.”

With her win, Alpert qualified to compete in the Arizona Spelling Bee, at noon Saturday, March 21, at Arizona PBS/KAET Studio, 555 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

PROROGUE

Oak Creek School eighth-grader Aiden Rose made it to round 12 before he stumbled on the word “prorogue,” which means to discontinue a session of a parliament or other legislative assembly without dissolving it.

photo

Tara O’Neill served as pronouncer for this year’s Yavapai County Spelling Bee. (Bill Helm/Courtesy)

Rose, whose brother Dallin finished sixth a year ago, said he was “a little nervous, but my dad reassured me.”

“He tells me to have more faith in myself,” Rose said. “I second-guess myself a lot. When I second-guess myself, I usually get it wrong.”

His father Kevin attributes most of his children’s reading and spelling ability to their mother, Audra.

“The boys read 30 minutes each night,” Kevin Rose said.

Adam LoBaido of BASIS Prescott finished in third, Becca Bond of Prescott Home Schoolers finished fourth. A year ago, Bond was second.

Should Alpert win the state competition, she will compete in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The date, time and location have not yet been announced.

Bill Helm is a reporter for the Verde Independent, a sister publication to The Daily Courier.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State spelling bee finalist from Prescott hailed for her poise, prowess and promise
Eighth grader spells her way to Yavapai County title
Third-grader wins county spelling bee
The buzz of the bees (spelling bees, that is)
County's top speller off to State Bee on Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries