Piacenza: Once upon a time in Prescott

Have you heard of the recent movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”? You may have seen or heard of Brad Pitt winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in that film. It tells about, or rather re-imagines, a tragic episode in Hollywood history. In the movie version, however, the good people win and the bad guys all get their come-uppance.

It got me to thinking about good guys and bad guys and how, in the current climate, some tend to define these terms according to which political party a person belong to. Letters to the Editor in the Courier seem to bear this out, especially when we have “dueling” letter-writers. But what if we could imagine a different story-line, one in which we could all be the good guys?

Once upon a time in Prescott, there were two main political parties, the Republicans and the Democrats. One day, two people from opposite parties met and began conversing about some everyday topics – like the beautiful weather, which street was being repaved, and where to find the best pasta in town. They discovered they came to Prescott from the same state, liked the same cuisine and both had been married for 30 years. A friendship was forming between them.

One day, after a few casual comments about the latest national headlines, they realized they were from opposite parties. At first they both tried to convince the other person that their interpretation of current events was “correct.” Things began to get a little heated until almost simultaneously, they stopped to consider whether winning the argument was worth losing their friendship over.

“You know,” said one, “you love vanilla ice cream and I’m totally into chocolate with fudge brownies in it. We’ve never argued with each other over which flavor is best – we just respect each other’s choice. Maybe we should try to take the same approach to politics.” “But if we subscribe to different parties, we must be very different!” exclaimed the other. “Well, let’s just put that to the test. I’ll write a list of things I value and you write the same thing for yourself. Then we’ll compare the lists.”

When they got to comparing lists, there were some things on one list and not on the other. But it turned out there were many more things on both their lists. They decided if they could keep focused on the things they had in common, they could continue to be friends. Here are some of the things they agreed about – they both:

• Love living in Prescott;

• Love learning about the history of this area;

• Love the natural beauty here and want to preserve it;

• Enjoy live musical performances, especially during summer at the courthouse plaza;

• Think it’s cool that we have three different kinds of museums close by;

• Enjoy good food, especially Italian;

• Treasure having good health;

• Feel lucky that their grown children are doing well;

• Value having good neighbors and try to be one;

• Volunteer for a non-profit organization; and,

• Consider themselves lucky to live in America.

The list of things they had in common went on, but you get the idea. Even though both were committed to their own political party, they shared and valued the Prescott lifestyle. Will they live happily ever after? Well this is a re-imagining not a fairy tale. As individuals, they each have to cope with turbulent times in our country and act on and vote their conscience. The important part is that they respect the other’s right to make different choices than their own.