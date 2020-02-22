P.A.D. presents Bill Nebeker, 'If Horses Could Talk,' Feb. 24
Prescott Art Docents Monday Morning Programs presents Bill Nebeker “If Horses Could Talk” at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.
Award winning Cowboy Artist, Bill Nebeker will take us through the creation of his 15 foot, 4,000 pound bronze sculpture “If Horses Could Talk” which will be installed sometime this year at the northern entrance to Prescott near the Deep Well roundabout.
Admission is free. For more information, e-mail precottartdocents@gmail.com or visit prescottartdocents.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: