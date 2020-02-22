OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 22
P.A.D. presents Bill Nebeker, 'If Horses Could Talk,' Feb. 24

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 5 a.m.

photo

Award winning Cowboy Artist, Bill Nebeker will take us through the creation of his 15 foot, 4,000 pound bronze sculpture “If Horses Could Talk” at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Prescott Art Docents Monday Morning Programs presents Bill Nebeker “If Horses Could Talk” at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

Award winning Cowboy Artist, Bill Nebeker will take us through the creation of his 15 foot, 4,000 pound bronze sculpture “If Horses Could Talk” which will be installed sometime this year at the northern entrance to Prescott near the Deep Well roundabout.

Admission is free. For more information, e-mail precottartdocents@gmail.com or visit prescottartdocents.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Prescott Center for the Arts

