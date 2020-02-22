Obituary: S. Alan Michael
S. Alan Michael, age 63, passed away on Jan 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and leukemia.
Alan was born and raised in Claremont, California. His work took him and his family to many states before arriving 5 1/2 years ago in Prescott, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Michael; son, Alan Lykins; daughter, Jaime Turner; grand-daughter, Teslin Turner, all of Prescott and his sister, Diane Barnard of Long Beach, Calif. Alan was a member of the First Congregational Church of Prescott, where services are to be held on Sat. Feb. 29th at 11:00 am.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Alan’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
