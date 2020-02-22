OFFERS
Obituary: Robin Jean Kelly

Robin Jean Kelly

Robin Jean Kelly

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 8:05 p.m.

1957-2020

Robin Kelly passed away February 13, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Robin was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1957 to Marjorie (Morris) Kelly and John Bayard Kelly.

Her enthusiasm for exploring the outdoors led her to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees in outdoor education. She attended Prescott College in Arizona and Mankato State University in Minnesota. Robin had a long and adventurous career in outdoor education. She worked for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) and for Outward Bound schools in Colorado and Minnesota. She was a member of the Adventure Education faculty at Prescott College and directed the College’s signature Wilderness Orientation program from 1985 to 1991. She also worked for the Boojum Institute, Baja Expeditions and the Orme School.

Robin shared her love for wilderness and indigenous cultures with her students and her friends throughout her life. As one of her former students said: “She was a great force in this world and one that made a great and lasting impression on me. She showed me what being an authentic human looked like.” Robin was also a gifted artist and her legacy will live on through her stunning southwest and marine watercolors.

Robin is survived by her brother Jeffrey Kelly and all the people with whom she shared her love of nature.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Prescott Arizona on May 2nd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

Information provided by survivors.

