Obituary: Matthew A. Butitta

Matthew A. Butitta, 86, a longtime Prescott resident, passed away on February 13, 2020. Matt was born in Streator, Illinois on November 28th, 1933 to Peter and Stella Butitta. At the age of 10, Matt and his family moved to Rockford, Illinois, where he remained until moving for a short time to California.

From 1953-1955, Matt spent two years in Germany serving in the US Army as a

Combat Construction Specialist and because of his size and stature, was selected to chauffeur the generals and commanders of his infantry, where he received a National Defense Service Medal. During his time overseas, Matt had the opportunity to travel all over Europe and especially enjoyed discovering his roots while in Italy.

Matt moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1956, where he met and worked for Jay Carpenter at Jay’s Lounge, who then brought Matt to Prescott in 1959 to run Jay’s Cocktails on Whiskey Row. In 1960 Jay’s became Jay & Matt’s cocktails and ultimately Matt’s Saloon in 1962. During his many years in business at Matt’s he made countless friends and was admired by fellow industry leaders statewide. Believing that a man in business owes his community something, Matt was always at the forefront when it came to charitable giving through both sweat and financial contributions.

Matt joined the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse in 1968 and was a founding committee member of their “Scholars Need Dollars” campaign that continues to this day.

A savvy businessman, after selling Matt’s in the mid 70’s he then opened and operated The County Seat, located just one block south of Matt’s, with longtime friend and business partner, Tom Grassl. It was during this time when Matt met his “Buddy” and soul mate, Diana Winn and the two married in Hawaii in July of 1985. In 1990, Matt sold The County Seat which allowed him and Diana to enjoy their life together and travel to some of their favorite destinations such as Hawaii, Belgium and to visit family in Illinois. It was also during this time when Matt enjoyed his new business of having estate sales and living by his motto of “it’s better to make a slow nickel than a fast dime”.

Matt is pre-deceased by his soul mate, Diana W. Butitta, parents, Peter and Stella Butitta, sister, Rosalie Guzzo, his brothers, Joe Butitta, Sam Butitta and Jim Butitta, brothers-in-law, Tom Guzzo and Russ Verona and sisters-in law, Jeanne Butitta and Phyllis Butitta. Matt is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Verona and sister-in-law, Julie Butitta of Illinois, many nieces and nephews and close loving friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Matt’s Saloon, 112 South Montezuma St, in Prescott, on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 2:00 -6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Matt would appreciate if donations were made to the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse scholarship fund in his memory, PO Box 95, Prescott, AZ 86302 or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Hampton Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

