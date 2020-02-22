OFFERS
Obituary: Jimmie Marion Finley Hunt Jr.

Jimmie Marion Finley Hunt Jr.

Jimmie Marion Finley Hunt Jr.

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 8:08 p.m.

Jimmie Marion Finley Hunt Jr., age 77, of Dewey, Arizona, died at 11:35 p.m., on February 11, 2020, at home, with his wife, two daughters, and granddaughter by his side. He was born on June 16, 1942 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Anna Frances Green and Marion Finley Hunt (aka Jimmie Marion Finley Hunt, Sr.).

A child of his generation, Jimmie learned dance and the art of performance at his father’s studio; earned a buck setting pins at a bowling alley, collecting bottles, and busing tables, fell in love and joined the army. Jimmie credits his time in the army with setting his life course. His two daughters were born in army hospitals and he learned computer technology in army schools. Jimmie’s career in computers and computerized medical imaging, with General Electric and Honeywell, spanned three decades and multiple states (MI, VA, NJ, MD, AZ, CA, OH, and WI). It was likely his career climb and the numerous moves that inspired Jimmie’s eclectic business interests and his enthusiasm for growth and change. The latter twentieth century saw many changes in Jimmie’s life, as he moved to California to launch the first of several entrepreneurial adventures (which would bring him, also, to NorCal, WA, and NM); married the love of his life, Stephanie; welcomed Stephanie’s niece and nephew into their home and began celebrating the births of his grandchildren.

Jimmie’s retirement years highlighted what had been, throughout, a life of generosity and joy. He was a helpful neighbor, a dog rescuer, a loyal dad, a supportive husband and a fun-loving gramps. In his final years, he found fellowship in Prescott Valley Christian Church. In his final days, Jimmie told us, “I loved my life.” Ultimately, he will be tremendously missed because Jimmie was such an important part of all of ours.

Jimmie was predeceased by his parents. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann McCormick Hunt; his two daughters, Caroleen Virginia Hunt Kelly and her husband John and Julia Ann Hunt George and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Richard, Hannah, Matthew, Douglas, Steven, Erin, Meghan, Courtney, Brenna, Michael, Tara, and Mairin; fifteen great-grandchildren; his siblings, Abbie and her husband Gary West, Paul and his wife, Terri, Dice and his wife, Oni and Jo Ellen and her husband, Ken Howell; niece, Dusti McCormick Harold and nephew, Greg McCormick, both of whom he and his wife raised from childhood and numerous other nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery on June 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., which would have been his 78th birthday.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

