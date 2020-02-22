Obituary: Edward Roman

Edward Roman passed away February 12, 2020 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born March 23, 1933 in Kingston, Penn. Growing up in eastern Pennsylvania, he took private piano lessons from age 7 to 17. He then earned undergraduate degrees in piano performance and music education from Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio and a masters degree in piano performance from the State University of Iowa.

After a couple of years in the Army, Ed ended up in Wyoming Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati, where he met and married his wife, Peggy. Ed taught choral music for nearly 30 years at Wyoming High School. He was also the chancel choir director for the Wyoming Presbyterian Church for 35 years. His choir directing skill and style were greatly influenced by his mentor at Oberlin Conservatory, Robert Fountain. Ed endeavored to choose quality choral music to perform, frequently pulling from the classical masters. His Wyoming High School choir consistently received superior ratings at state competitions. One of his greatest pleasures in retirement was receiving letters and emails from former students thanking him for the training, discipline, appreciation for and enjoyment of music.

Ed’s ability to teach, nurture, and build wonderful memories for all of his students was evident in their happy references to songs, traditions, concerts and experiences from decades ago.

Many students went on to sing in college and community choirs and have encouraged the love of music in their own children.

After retirement Ed and Peggy moved to Prescott, where he became more active in playing the piano and teaching others. He performed with the Prescott Chamber Players for many years.

He built a successful piano studio and over a span of twenty years he taught many talented students, several of whom have gone on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees in piano performance and music education. The success of these students was a great pleasure for Ed. He very much enjoyed working with young people. His own skill as a musician along with his love and knowledge of classical music merged well with his dedication to young people and provided him with many years of rewarding work. In retirement he also became involved with local piano competitions and with the Scholarship Program of the Yavapai Symphony Association. He was a devoted teacher and supporter of music education and appreciation.

Travel was also a big pleasure for Ed and Peggy. They particularly enjoyed self-planned driving trips. Ed would set up a card table “command post” and map out routes, destinations and lodging choices. They were able to enjoy more than 20 European trips as well as many trips within the United States. Ed was a devoted husband and father. Family life was very important to him. In spite of a travel lust he was a homebody at heart. Ed maintained a close relationship with daughter Rebecca, in whom he instilled an enormous appreciation for music and to whom he conveyed the values of discipline, aesthetics, and humor.

Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Peggy; his beloved daughter, Rebecca of Scottsdale, Arizona and his brother, Bernard (Lynn) of Austin, Texas and their three sons.

A Memorial Service will be held for Ed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Prescott Chorale, the Scholarship Program of the Yavapai Symphony Association, or the American Cancer Society.

