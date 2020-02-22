Obituary: Donald Thomas Verner

Donald Thomas Verner passed peacefully from this life to the next from his home at the Bar Heart Ranch north of Paulden, Arizona, on February 14, 2020. Don was an Arizona native, born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 15, 1950.

He grew up in the Phoenix area and after graduating from Camelback High School, attended Point Loma Nazarene University, graduating with an education degree in 1973.

After marrying his college sweetheart, Anne Marie Gipe, he moved to Idaho and taught and coached football and basketball at Council High School in Council, Idaho for six years. In 1980, Don and Anne returned to Arizona to join the family ranching business, Almida Land and Cattle Co., eventually settling in Yavapai County in 1984, living at the Rio Verde Ranch Headquarters and the Bar Heart Ranch Headquarters. Donald is survived by his wife, Anne (Gipe) Verner, daughter, Aimee Verner, son, Reuben (Catherine) Verner and three grandchildren, Mary Margaret, Sarah JoAnne and Jack Thomas Verner. He is also survived by his three siblings, James (Maria Rosa) Verner, Jackie (Bob) Rundio and David Verner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins he loved very much.

The family has planned a public memorial service for Donald Verner from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, at the Chino Valley Family Church, 718 S. Hwy 89, in Chino Valley, Arizona. (The church is located between Road 1 and Road 2 South). The family invites anyone wishing to make a remembrance to honor Donald, to make a donation in his name to a favorite charity.

Information provided by survivors.