Need2Know: Costco gas station being built; vacant Gas Plus on Sheldon gets makeover; building on Marina Street receives upgrade; T-Mobile store is now open

New Prescott Costco gas station is being built

Construction for the new, larger Prescott Costco gas station is well under way on top of the hill where the U-Like Chinese Buffet once stood at 201 N. Walker Road.

On Feb. 14, crews were spotted churning up dirt and gravel with a backhoe, among other equipment, on the property, which is located about 100 yards west of the Prescott Costco Wholesale warehouse store, 3911 E. Highway 69.

In 2019, Costco officials decided to knock down the former gas station at the base of the hill because the lot was too small to accommodate traffic.

Wait times for gas were long because of the number of available pumps, and waiting vehicles often spilled onto the adjacent lot where customers were entering and exiting Costco and adjacent businesses in the complex.

Gas Plus on Sheldon Street gets makeover

A crew with Mesa-based Emergency Environmental Services LLC was seen this past week carefully removing the concrete above the underground gasoline tanks at the vacant Gas Plus gas station on the southwest corner of Sheldon Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

Keep an eye on this space in the coming weeks to learn more about this project.

Building at 213 N. Marina St. sees upgrade

The vacant office building at 213 N. Marina St., east of Sheldon Street in downtown Prescott, was recently purchased and is undergoing a major overhaul of its façade and roof.

Watch for updates to learn more about this project, which is next door to the site of the Social Security Administration offices.

T-Mobile store on Iron Springs Road now open

The new T-Mobile retail store at 1122 Iron Springs Road in Prescott has been open since Jan. 31, a media relations spokesperson confirmed to the Courier via email on Feb. 17.

This location represents T-Mobile’s second retail store in the Quad Cities, joining Prescott Valley’s on 7584 E. Highway 69.

It sells services for smartphones, tablets, audio devices and accessories on T-Mobile’s nationwide LTE 5G network.

For more information, call 928-582-7320 or visit t-mobile.com.

