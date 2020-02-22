OFFERS
Martin, Verge score 17, Arizona State wins its 7th straight
College Men's Basketball

JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 10:40 p.m.

TEMPE — Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 17 points each and Arizona State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 74-73 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Romello White had 15 points, Kimani Lawrence added 14 and Rob Edwards scored 10 for the Sun Devils (19-8, 10-4 Pac-12), who have won nine of their last 10 and grabbed at least a share of first place in the league after a 1-3 start.

Tres Tinkle had 25 points and Ethan Thompson had 20 and a season-high four 3-pointers for the Beavers (15-12, 5-10), who have lost three in a row and 8 of 11.

Oregon State scored the final five points and Verge’s layup gave the Sun Devils a 74-68 lead with 2:31 left.

Jarod Lucas made a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining to make it 74-73, but his 3-pointer with two seconds remaining hit the rim and bounced off.

The Sun Devils’ winning streak is their longest in conference games since the 1980-81 team won 11 in a row.

There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the first 11 minutes of the second half before Edwards made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt for a 64-61 lead, and the Beavers did not lead again.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers appear to be a long shot to reach the NCAA tournament, but their resume includes victories over all three of the Pac-12’s ranked teams — Colorado, Arizona and Oregon.

Arizona State: With its seven-game long winning streak, Arizona State has placed itself squarely in the NCAA tournament field according to most projections. The Sun Devils are listed as a No. 8 seed by NCAA.com, a No. 9 seed by CBS Sports and a No. 10 seed by ESPN.

UP NEXT

Oregon State will be at No. 14 Oregon for the second meeting of the Civil War on Thursday. The Beavers have won the last three in the series and beat the Ducks 63-53 in Corvallis on Feb. 8.

Arizona State will play at UCLA on Thursday. The Sun Devils have won the last three in the series, winning last year in Los Angeles and in the Pac-12 tournament.

