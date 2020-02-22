Letter: Use a leash
Editor:
Kudos to Mr. Lichtenberger (Feb. 9 letter to the editor) for encouraging dog owners to leash their dogs to prevent harm to other dogs or humans.
Another reason for a leash is so the dog doesn’t get lost; as it happens, I hiked up Spruce Mountain the same afternoon this letter was printed, and encountered a lost dog. It wouldn’t follow me back to the parking lot, but 2 hours later I encountered its owner looking for him.
The owner said his dog liked to be “independent,” which is awesome — if the dog comes when it’s called. This one didn’t. I left the owner heading miles back up the hill at 5:30 p.m., hoping he’d find his dog before dark. I sure hope he did.
Meantime, dog owners – use a leash!
Marti Gerdes
Prescott
